Why is today’s Google Doodle about flat whites?

Stronger than a cappuccino but still boasting a smooth layer of milk foam, the flat white has become a staple of cafés across the world.

Once considered the hipster drink of choice, now everyone’s into it – though some of us may gripe that the cup sizes are a little too small.

In fact, the pick-me-up is so popular that Google has decided to pay homage to it.

Head to the search engine’s homepage today (11 March) and you’ll see an animated Doodle, recreating how the coffee is made.

The drink is rumoured to have been invented in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s when it cropped up on menus in Sydney and Auckland around the same time.

Typically served in a ceramic cup, it consists of an espresso shot topped with steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam.

Its relative flatness compared to a cappuccino or latte, makes it popular with people looking for more intensity, without sacrificing a bit of creaminess.

Flat whites are often works of art (iStock)

Perhaps the most iconic aspect of the flat white is its often artistic topping, with skilled baristas creating feathered designs when polishing off the pour.

Of course, like all coffee styles it has developed over the years, and is now made using a whole host of different milks.

Now, when you order one from a shop, you’re typically asked if you want “regular milk or oat milk”.

Regardless, though times and tastes are constantly changing, people’s fundamental love of coffee never will.

