Is this what Flounder in the new Little Mermaid actually looks like?

Disney has dropped a hotly anticipated trailer for their upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the musical will revisit the 1989 film with live actors. The teaser sent social media spiralling, with many in awe of Halle Bailey's portrayal of Ariel.

However, attention soon turned to a hysterical photo of the famous fish "Flounder" circulating online, with some spreading rumours that the peculiar-looking fish will feature in the film.

One Twitter user urged the poster to put a "trigger warning" above the image of the fish, while another wrote: "WHAT NIGHTMARE IS THIS."

Thankfully, it appears to be nothing but rumours.

"If it makes you feel any better, that's fanmade by an artist named Nick Pill," one person hit back. "We haven't gotten a clear official look at Flounder yet, beyond a quick shot of him swimming behind Ariel. But dear god, this thing is gonna haunt me."

Bailey, who is set to play Ariel, has said she is "very excited" for the release.

In "celebration" of its 26 May release, Bailey shared a "new look at The Little Mermaid".

"Just 100 days until it arrives in theatres," she wrote in the Twitter caption.

The trailer features the 22-year-old singing 'Part of Your World' as she swims through the ocean.

Recalling her grandparents' reaction to the trailer, Bailey told Variety: "It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you.'"

Jonah Hauer-King will also star as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder and Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian.

