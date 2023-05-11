Former homeless man who saved a baby from certain death instantly given a job

A former homeless man saved the day after he prevented a stroller with a baby inside from rolling into the middle of a busy road with oncoming traffic.

Ron Nessman was at the right place at the right time on May 1 as he had just came out of a job interview to be a dishwasher at an Applebee's restaurant in California.

As he was sat on a bench, he noticed the rolling stroller was on course to collide with cars on the road after the baby's great-aunt fell over with the high winds.

Footage shows the heart-in-mouth moment where the great-aunt struggled to get up from the fall while at the same time the pram veered closer to the cars which were driving at a substantial speed.

Luckily Ron was able to dart over and grab hold of the stroller just in the nick of time to prevent a potential tragedy from occurring.

Ron Nessman who managed to prevent tragedy striking by saving pram with baby inside from rolling into oncoming traffic YouTube/KCAL News

"I didn’t even have time to think about it. You just react," he told KCAL News.



"I said, you know, ‘I got it!' Because I felt so bad for the lady. I got nephews and nieces. I can imagine something like that."

He added: "I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if I did nothing, of course. I’m just glad I realized it and was on it."

Ron is a former truck driver who was overcome with grief following the death of his girlfriend in 2018.

Following this, Ron ended up homeless for eight years and is now living with his sister and moved back to Hesperia to reconnect with his family.

His heroism and quick thinking in the footage has gone viral and in the end Ron managed to get the Applebee's job he had the interview for as well as several other work offers too such as painting and driving big rigs once more.

Since the footage emerged online, countless viewers have praised Ron as a "hero," and Nessman told KNSD, a California news outlet that relatives in Florida and Missouri have even managed to watch the video.

