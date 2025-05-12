Former Royal Marine completes ‘world’s longest triathlon’ at Everest summit

A former Royal Marine has completed the “world’s longest triathlon”, which he started in the UK and finished at the summit of Mount Everest.

Mitch Hutchcraft, 32, from Cambridgeshire, travelled more than 8,000 miles in 240 days by swimming, cycling, running and trekking before reaching the world’s highest peak on Sunday.

After setting off from Dover on September 14 last year, Mr Hutchcraft swam 34km across the English Channel, cycled 11,929km from France to India, ran 900km from India to Kathmandu in Nepal and then trekked 365km to Everest base camp.

He reached the summit of the 8,849-metre mountain at 7.20am Nepalese time on Sunday.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was eight years old to climb Everest, ever since I saw it in a book,” said Mr Hutchcraft.

“Never in a million years did I think this would be how I’d get here.

“Years of preparation, eight long months of physical endurance, swimming across the Channel… the hardest day of my life, cycling across 19 countries, running 900km, and following in the footsteps of the first ever climb of Everest to reach base camp.

“It’s been one hell of a journey.”

He thanked his guide Gelje Sherpa, a renowned Nepalese climber, and the production team who have been documenting his adventure, called Project Limitless.

Mr Hutchcraft joined the Royal Marines aged 21, after his father died, and served for six years – leaving in 2021.

He said his time with the forces helped mould the “unbreakable mindset” and resilience he has today.

Other challenges he has taken on since leaving the Marines include rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean and a 5,000km self-supported cycle across America.

He aims to raise £500,000 for SavSim, a London-based wildlife conservation charity which uses animals and nature to provide mental health support to military veterans.

Mr Hutchcraft started his challenge by swimming the English Channel from Dover, which he said was the “hardest day” of his life.

“I barely made it… the weather got really bad and the last five hours of the swim was just trying not to drown, basically,” he said.

“That’s how hard it was, when I got to the other side I just literally got to my knees and I had nothing left.”

He then cycled from France to Turkey, joined by his three-year-old golden retriever Buddy, who alternated between running alongside him and being pulled in a cycling carrier, which added 32kg to Mr Hutchcraft’s bike.

Buddy was taken home to be reunited with Mr Hutchcraft’s mother when they arrived in Bulgaria.

He has faced many challenges during his journey, including being knocked off his bike by a taxi, chased by wild dogs and being held at gunpoint in Serbia.

“I hope I can inspire people to just get out there and push themselves,” Mr Hutchcraft said.

“Never compare yourself to anyone.

“One person’s 5k walk is the next person’s ultramarathon and I’m just doing this because this is my thing, my combination of dreams, and I want to inspire everyone to do their own thing.”

