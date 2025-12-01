Stranger Things fans think they've spotted a plot hole after key scene in season 5

Since four episodes of Stranger Things 5 were released, fans have continued to share their thoughts and theories about what we've seen - but there's one scene that has caused a bit of confusion...

*Potential spoilers for Volume 1 of Season 5 ahead*

During the latest episodes, we see a Demogorgon, under the instructions of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), break into the Wheelers' house with the intention of taking their youngest daughter, Holly (Nell Fisher).

Meanwhile, Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono) was listening to ABBA's 'Fernando' and about to take a relaxing bath until she realised what was going on.

Karen holds Holly under the water of her bubble bath, disguising them. Then, in the kitchen, Karen pushes Holly away from the Demogorgon, breaking a wine bottle.

“Stay away from my daughter!” she said through gritted teeth.

She then repeatedly stabs the creature and manages to do some damage - the strength of a mother as she tries to protect her daughter, perhaps?

But ultimately, the Demogorgon manages to get away, taking Holly with it to the Upside Down, and when Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) arrive, they find Karen has been mauled, nearly to death.

However, this moment has left viewers questioning the strength of the Demogorgon if it couldn't defend itself against a wine bottle.

Especially since in later scenes, we see the Demogorgons show up at the US Military barracks, where they attack the soldiers whose bullets and weapons appear to be no match against the monsters.

"I thought those things took an entire firing squad to take down. White woman upscale?" one person asked in a viral post that has nearly 45,000 likes.





A second person similarly said, "Really do hate it when wildly deadly monsters/villains get their wings clipped the second they interact with a main character," and this got almost 68,000 likes.

"Last season had the demogorgon kill 20 men with machine guns in less than ten seconds btw," a third person added.





A fourth person commented, "It's always so polite of murder monsters in film/tv to stop their rampage and just stand there when they encounter a main character."

We'll have to wait and see the fates of Karen, Holly, and the Demogorgon in the upcoming episodes of Season 5.

