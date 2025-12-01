FPL Gameweek 14 preview: Every player you need to think about

Premier League is really coming thick and fast with a round of midweek fixtures hot on the heels of a dramatic weekend of action. Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers need to be on their toes to update their squads in time so they don't get caught out.

Gameweek 14 starts with two games kicking off on Tuesday (29 November) evening at 7.30pm GMT (2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT).

There are a couple of key things to note - ahead of Gameweek 16, every manager will be given five free transfers as players heading off to AFCON (African Cup of Nations) will be unavailable starting Gameweek 17. The group stage means affected players will be unavailable until at least the start of Gameweek 20 and those reaching the final will be unavailable until the start of Gameweek 23.

That means players might want to use up transfers they have banked ahead of these free transfers landing which could act as a mini wildcard without needing to spend a chip.

Speaking of which, chips also reset ahead of Gameweek 20, so make sure you've used every one at least once by the end of Gameweek 19 otherwise you'll lose them.

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 14.

Best Gameweek 14 goalkeeper picks

With the trip to Chelsea out the way, Arsenal's David Raya (£5.9m) might provide returns over the next few Gameweeks as the Gunners have no red fixture in their next six.

We've said it before and been bitten - but have Liverpool turned a corner? If they have, then Alisson (£5.4m) could be an option to bring in as the Reds have no red fixture in their next seven.

Looking at cheaper alternatives, Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels (£4.7m) could provide returns this Gameweek with a trip to Wolves up next for the Reds. Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson (£5.0m) could be a decent pick too as the Eagles travel to Burnley.

Best Gameweek 14 defender picks

Sticking with Palace for a moment, despite the loss to Manchester United at the weekend, Eagles defenders are providing strong returns. Daniel Munoz (£6.0m) provides an option for a premium pick.

As it's not known how long Gabriel is out for, William Saliba absent for the Chelsea game and Riccardo Calafiori being pulled at half-time in favour of Myles Lewis-Skelly after being booked, the safest bet into the Gunners' defence is Jurrien Timber (£6.4m).

Forest's trip to Wolves make Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) and Nico Williams (£4.7m) enticing options.

Best Gameweek 14 midfielder picks

Manchester United's Bryan Mbuemo (£8.6m) may be off to AFCON soon but with games against West Ham United and Wolves coming up, there's still time for him to return a hatful of points for FPL managers.

If Liverpool's resurgence is happening, then Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) is one to definitely think about. He's been one of the most prominent attacking players under Arne Slot this season and bagged a goal and assist last time out in the win at West Ham. It might be worth waiting to see if the win at the London Stadium was a turning point though as the Reds host Sunderland next.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m) has been quietly going about his business and sits in the top four point scoring midfielders at present. With no red fixture for the Magpies in their next 10, he could be one to consider.

Brighton's Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m) sits third in the midfielders and has provided attacking returns in the Seagulls' last two home games. Brighton have two consecutive home matches against Aston Villa and West Ham United up next.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer (£10.3m) could be one to think about. He was left on the bench for the Arsenal game but could return properly for the midweek trip to Leeds United - but for those unsure on this one, it might be worth holding off for now, unless you want to take a gamble.

Best Gameweek 14 forward picks

This is arguably the easiest section to pen at the moment - he might have blanked for the second consecutive Gameweek last time out but with Manchester City not having a red fixture in their next 11, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) remains the go-to premium pick.

The incredible form of Brentford's Igor Thiago (£6.7m) continues - however Brentford do travel to Arsenal next up so it might be halted here. However the Bees have no red fixture in their next 10 after that so if he's in your team, keep him. If not, bring him in for Gameweek 15.

And then there's the third spot which is between Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) and Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade (£7.4m), made all the more difficult with both scoring at the weekend. The Magpies do have the better run coming up which could be worth keeping in mind.

