A Chicago news team were faced with shocking incident on Wednesday morning, when a passer-by was filmed appearing to wave a firearm at the crew during a live news report.

In footage captured during the FOX 32 broadcast on gun violence, a young male is seen pointing the suspected weapon at the camera before walking down the street.

Reporter Natalie Bomke said of the incident: “Around 7am, at the corner of Clark and Hubbard, while our reporter was in the middle of live report about gun violence in Chicago, a man walked up and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at our crew.

“Right now, police are calling this man a person of interest, accused of aggravated assault with a firearm.

“Our reporter and photographer were not injured and they want to say thank you to the viewers who were watching Good Day Chicago and called or emailed to make sure our crew was okay.”

The scenes follow – and will no doubt contribute towards - an ongoing conversation around gun control after the horrific killing of 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Twitter users have been left appalled by the man’s actions:

In a tweet following her ordeal, journalist Joanie Lum wrote: “After an eventful day the question was cake or beer? I chose cake. Was I wrong?”

Absolutely not, Ms Lum, and more power to you.

People with information about the person of interest are encouraged to contact Chicago Police.

