Fox News aired a country music video-style tribute for Ron DeSantis, and it left everyone confused.

In the past, Fox News has had some pretty hilarious moments go live such as when they were listing Donald Trump's achievements - but screen malfunction showed empty space or when Sean Hannity ranted about cognitive decline only to go on to introduce Kellyanne Conway as 'Trump.'

In a recent segment, Fox News shared a video that "highlights the leadership of Ron DeSantis." As a tribute to the Governor of Florida, it's more than odd, but somehow very on point for Fox News.

Aaron Rupar wrote alongside a clip of the moment, "worst cult of personality ever."

The song was released by The Van Zant Brothers and called, "Sweet Florida."

It's the stuff that Saturday Night Live writers couldn't dream of doing any better and the jokes wrote themselves. In response, people reacted with as much horror as could only be expected.

"April Fools, right? Listen at your own risk. Can Florida get any further down the rabbit hole? #VoteDeSantisOut #AprilFoolsDayQuote" read a tweet.

Another said, "I'm not even going to turn the audio on. I already know just from the visuals and the topic that it's a shitty song."

"Well now that my family has moved out of there I can safely say we should cut it off and let it drift into the sea," someone else said.

"I’ve seen some great april fools’ pranks in my day but this is never going to be topped #AprilFoolsDay," wrote one person.

"This whole thing makes me so uncomfortable. For so many reasons," said another.

