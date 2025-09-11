France’s ‘Block Everything’ protests explained as armed police take to streets

On Wednesday (10 September), demonstrations organised by the movement Bloquons Tout – 'Let’s Block Everything' – took place across France.

The protests were aimed at expressing opposition to proposed budget cuts and wider dissatisfaction with the political establishment.

The demonstrations took place as Sébastien Lecornu assumed office as prime minister, replacing François Bayrou, who was removed in a no-confidence vote days earlier.

What is the 'Block Everything' (Bloquons Tout) group?

Bloquons Tout, or 'Block Everything', is a protest movement that first appeared online a few months ago and picked up speed over the summer when it encouraged people to demonstrate over François Bayrou’s plan to cut €44bn (£38bn) from public spending.

The group doesn’t have leaders or a formal structure. It reportedly started with support from some right-wing circles, but researchers say it has since been embraced more by left-wing and far-left activists.

Commentators have compared it to the “Yellow Vest” movement of 2018, which began as anger over fuel prices and grew into a much broader challenge to Emmanuel Macron’s reforms.





Where are the protests taking place?

Protests were held across France, with several thousand people turning out in Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux and Montpellier.





How many people have been arrested?

Around 300 people were arrested across France during the protests, according to The Independent. The majority of arrests happened in Paris, particularly outside Gare du Nord station, where about 1,000 masked demonstrators clashed with police.

Outgoing interior minister Bruno Retailleau said 80,000 security forces were deployed nationwide, including 6,000 in Paris.

