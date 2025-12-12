People are throwing away their sunrise alarm clocks for bizarre 'demonic' reason

Wild theories and conspiracies are part of the internet deal, unfortunately, and while some can cause serious damage with baseless, evidence-less armchair theorists, others we can simply laugh at and scroll past.

In recent months, a new online fixation has taken aim at the innocent sunset alarm clock, the wholesome wellness staple designed to make waking up a little gentler than the abrupt iPhone alarm.

Well yes, some people are fully convinced they’re demonic. And it didn’t take long for the other half of the internet to point out that the theory is more moronic than satanic.

It all began when Hatch released a horror-themed advert for its popular alarm clocks, centring on how doomscrolling negatively affects sleep.

Since then, Christian TikTokers have urged people to throw their devices away, with one calling hers "demonic".

Another said she was not only "disturbed" by the brand’s Halloween ad, but went further, suggesting: "The weird thing about it is that Hatch themselves have admitted to practising divination to create their sounds. On their webpage, they actually state that they believe that sleep is a ritual and that we should have a nightly ritual to fall asleep to."

Inevitably, the internet did what it does best: it satirised the comments, poking fun at the idea that an alarm clock could possibly be possessed.

In a statement at the time, Hatch said: "It’s come to our attention that our recent Halloween ad may have unnerved some people.

"To be clear: we did not mean to imply our devices are literally possessed by dark forces. We were simply trying to show how our phones haunt our souls, steal our sleep and flood our eyes with unholy blue light. Totally different thing. Hope that clears it up."

