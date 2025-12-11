Stranger Things had an iconic musical moment in Season 4 with Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill - but the show's creators have hinted that another one for a different song in the highly anticipated Season 5 finale.



The Duffer Brothers were asked by Entertainment Weekly if viewers can expect another standout needle drop in the final series of the hit Netflix show.

"I don't even know how one would go about teasing a needle drop? This year, I will say there is a song I'm particularly proud of," Matt Duffer said at the Season 5 World Premiere in California last month.

He then gave more details and added that he reckons they were able to get rights to the song thanks to the success of Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill in the show, which saw the song have a resurgence and return to No.1 in the UK charts and earned her first-ever US Top 10 hit, 37 years after it was released.

"It's in the finale. It's never been on a TV show before. I think because of Kate Bush, we were able to get the rights, you know what I mean? Under normal circumstances, they would not have allowed us to get those rights, so I think that's an epic needle drop."

Since this teaser from the Duffer Brothers, it has led fans to speculate on social media to make their guesses as to what the song will be.

"I’ve been saying for like 8 years, it’s gonna be Forever Young," one person said.









A second person wrote, "The song in the Stranger Things Season 5 finale that had never been licensed for any film or TV show before is:

"Queen – "Who Wants to Live Forever" (1986)

- Queen's estate had always refused to clear it to preserve the song's legacy

- No official placement in any movie or TV until the Duffer Brothers got the yes - Plays during the final Upside Down montage (Will arc + sacrifices)

- A special "Stranger Things Remix" with subtle synth layers dropped on Spotify the same day

"The Kate Bush moment in S4 really opened the door for this one. Absolute goosebumps."





"Yeah it's End of Beginning isn't it," a third person added, referring to the 2022 song by Djo, aka Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the show.





A Rickroll ending would be a very '80s way to bow out.

