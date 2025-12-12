Why was Bonnie Blue detained in Bali? Adult star responds with five-word message

Controversial adult creator Bonnie Blue has been detained in Bali, where authorities are investigating her and several others over alleged visa misuse and public-order violations.

The 26-year-old was taken in for examination on 4 December 4 2025, during a joint operation by Badung Police and the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office at a studio in the Pererenan area.

Police said the action followed a public complaint about Blue’s presence on the island, including concerns that she had previously been refused accommodation in Canggu due to pornographic content-creation activities in the past.

During the operation, officers found 20 foreign nationals at the studio. According to the official police statement, 16 of them – from Australia, Iran and Ukraine – were deemed witnesses, as they claimed to have been participating in entertainment activities such as game-show-style or humorous content. Police said these individuals did not know Blue was involved.

The remaining four people, including Blue and three Australian men aged 24 to 28 (identified by police as JJT, LAJ and INL), are suspected of violating their visa conditions. Police said the group had entered Indonesia using tourist visas, but were in fact engaged in work-related content creation, which constitutes a misuse of residence permits.

Getty

Authorities also highlighted the group’s use of a blue pickup truck labelled “BangBus/BangBlue,” which they said attracted crowds and disrupted public order. Police classified this as a traffic violation, noting that pickup trucks are legally designated for transporting goods, not people.

Despite early public speculation, police stated that no pornographic activity was found at the studio. A sexual video discovered on Blue’s phone was confirmed to be private and not distributed, meaning it does not meet the criteria for criminal charges under Indonesia’s Pornography Law or the ITE Law.

Winarko, Head of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office, said the investigation into potential visa misuse by Blue and the three men is ongoing. The remaining 16 individuals will not face charges.

Police confirmed that the four suspected violators are currently awaiting expedited trials for traffic and public-order offences, while immigration authorities review possible administrative penalties, which may include deportation or blacklisting.

Officials said the enforcement action reflects Bali’s ongoing effort to maintain public order and ensure visitors comply with local regulations and cultural norms.

Before travelling, Blue teased her plans on social media, writing: “Hey boys, those that’re going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you – and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means.”

She has since broken her silence with a five-word message. When asked whether she intended on making more explicit content in Bali, she responded: “Subscribe and you’ll find out.”

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.