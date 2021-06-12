The G7 Summit group photo has become an instant meme

Whenever the leaders of seven of the most influential countries in the world meet it’s almost inevitable that there will be memes and this year’s G7 Summit is not disappointing.

We’ve already seen the memes of Joe Biden reassuringly patting Boris Johnson on the back on a beach in Cornwall and now we’ve got an incredibly awkward picture of the seven world leaders on a platform all socially distanced from each other.

The leaders of the US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, along with representatives from the UN and EU all posed on the platform which looked more like something from an album cover or a superhero film than an important political event.

Inevitably the memes and jokes arrived and they were pretty hilarious, to say the least.

Memes aside, the summit has seen the seven pledge to vaccinate one billion people against coronavirus worldwide this year. The G7 will go on until Sunday with other key topics besides the pandemic set to be the climate crisis and economics. South Africa, Australia, India and South Korea have also been invited to take part in the talks.