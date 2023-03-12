'Bring back Gary Lineker': BBC News presenter heckled by passerby on live TV

As the row between the BBC and Gary Lineker continues on - a heckler made their feelings about the situation loud and clear in the middle of BBC News coverage.

Lineker was suspended from presenting Match of the Day in an impartiality row after he criticised the government's controversial asylum policy on Twitter, comparing the government's language on the matter to 1930's Germany.

The broadcaster announced last night's show would "focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry," after Lineker's MOTD colleagues Ian Wright, and Alan Shearer, announced they would boycott the programme in solidarity with him.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A BBC News presenter was providing a live report on the story on Saturday (March 11), when a heckler shouted: "Bring back Gary Lineker."

The presenter then referenced the passer-by in his report: "Someone walking past saying 'Bring back Gary Lineker.'"

Thiis person is not alone, with there now being nearly 200,000 signatures on a petition created by The Mirror to "Reinstate Gary Lineker to Match of the Day."

Footy fans at matches on Saturday showed their support for Lineker who was also in attendance at the game, with an 'Oh, Gary, Gary.... Gary, Gary, Gary, Gary Lineker" rang out from the Kop, Leicester Mercury reported.

Meanwhile, BBC presenters have supported Lineker by pulling out of football shows on Saturday (March 11) - such as Football Focus host Alex Scott,Final Score presenter Jason Mohammad, and more.

BBC director-general Tim Davie has apologised for the disruption to the broadcaster's scheduled sports programmes and wants Lineker back presenting the show.

"As a keen sports fan I know to miss programming is a real blow and I'm sorry about that. We are working very hard to resolve this situation and make sure we get output on air," Davie told a BBC journalist.

"Everyone wants to calmly resolve the situation. Gary Lineker’s the best in the business - that's not for debate."

Lineker's son has since commented on the ongoing situation and claimed his father "won't ever back down on his word."

"It means a lot to him to stand up for people whose only hope is to escape a country with only the clothes on their back. That’s why he’s been so firm," George Lineker told The Sunday Mirror.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

