Alex Scott gives powerful speech on why she's at Qatar World Cup despite controversy

Alex Scott has explained why she's chosen to go to the Qatar World Cup, despite LGBT+ and women's rights issues, in a powerful speech.

"I've had conversations about I should be staying at home, I should be boycotting, and I think me personally that would be the easy option to do just that", she said, following FIFA president Gianni Infantino's recent outburst.

"Let's hope in the next four years at the World Cup we are never hoping to have these conversations again."

