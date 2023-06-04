The woman who saved Toy Story 2 has been let go from Pixar

Fans are shocked and appalled after it was announced that the woman who saved Toy Story 2 has been laid off from Pixar.

Pixar producer Gayln Susman is best knowing for saving Toy Story 2 back in 1998 after another employee accidentally deleted most of the film's files when hitting a wrong command. The then technical-director thankfully had a backup copy of the film at her house after she was working from home whilst on maternity leave.

It was announced over the weekend that Susman, who went on to produce Ratatouille, Toy Story 4, and Lightyear, was one of 75 to have their positions axed at Pixar last month.

After the news was announced, many took to Twitter highlighting their disbelief at Pixar for letting go an employee who saved the company and helped release 1999's highest-grossing animated film.

Fans said the news demonstrated that companies do not care about their employees, regardless of what you do for them, with some saying Susman deserves a "job for life", whilst others joked that she has a "right to delete Toy Story 5".

The cuts are part of Bob Iger's - Walt Disney Chief Executive - previously announced plan to save $5.5 billion in costs by eliminating 7,000 jobs.

