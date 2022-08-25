Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their GCSE results today (25 August). To celebrate the occasion, several restaurants are offering free food to school leavers.

Results are typically available to collect around 8am, though times can vary for different schools and colleges.

Here is everything you need to know:

Nando's

Whether you're picking up your A-Levels, GCSEs, Juniors or Leaving certificates, Highers or National 5’s, there’s a free quarter chicken or starter.

You can claim the offer by spending £7 at Nando's. Available from 11am-11pm.





Las Iguanas



Students with ID and proof of their results will receive three free churros with chocolate or dulce de leche dip.





Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza, Southwark

Treat yourself to 90 minutes of free bottomless pizza, including classic Margherita, pepperoni, charred aubergine, corn and chorizo daily special.





Frankie & Benny's

Students will receive free pizza when they buy a soft drink.





Upham Inns

Select pubs are offering free main meals for students who can show proof of their results. It's worth calling your local chain ahead of visiting.





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Top grades are down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In 2021, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year due to Covid-19 and pupils were given results determined by their teachers.

Similar to the pattern with A-level results published last week, it had been expected that GCSE grades would drop below last year but remain above those from 2019 as students returned to sitting exams for the first time in three years.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.