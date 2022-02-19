The daughter of Geronimo the alpaca, the animal who was controversially killed last year over a suspected case of bovine tuberculosis, has given birth to a baby boy, and the name suggestions are coming in fast.

Geronimo - who owner Helen Macdonald insisted had two false positive tests for the virus - was imported to the UK from New Zealand, where daughter La Cherie has “unpacked” the offspring.

In a post to Facebook on Friday, Nevalea Alpacas in the northern town of Taumarunui, wrote: “Exciting news… La Cherie has just unpacked this gorgeous boy this morning.

“La Cherie is a doting mum and always talking to him. He has been very active this afternoon, races around mum and then he gets tired and needs a drink and a nap.

“So what are we going to name him? We are looking for suggestions…. But it must begin with P and we would like it to be something hopefully with a link to the UK, in honour of his grandfather Geronimo.”

More than 141,000 people signed a petition calling for the alpaca to be saved last year, while Ms Macdonald said she would “stand in the way of any gunman who comes to destroy Geronimo”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A High Court challenge was also launched, but was dismissed in August - the same month Geronimo was apprehended by Government officials at the South Gloucestershire farm and destroyed.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs - or simply, Defra - said in a statement at the time: “The infected animal was moved from the premises and euthanised by staff from the Animal and Plant Health Agency as a necessary measure to control the spread of bovine tuberculosis (bTB).”

While Geronimo is no more, it’s hoped the naming of his grandson could mean his name lives on.

“I like Prince G or Prince Geronimo in memory of his sweet granddad,” wrote one Facebook user.

Another commented a handful: “Perky, Prince, Pride (of Geronimo), Picasso (a work of art) [or] Peronimo.”

“How about naming him Phoenix,” suggested a third, referencing the bird which “symbolises immortality, resurrection and life after death”.

It is unknown how long the public has to suggest a name before one is eventually chosen.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.