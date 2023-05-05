Pranksters mow giant penis into 'perfect lawn' days before 'grand Coronation party'

Pranksters have mown a giant penis into a famous 'perfect lawn' on one of Britain's most exclusive streets - just days before a Coronation party there.

Residents of the posh Royal Crescent in Bath were stunned to see the large phallus on the grass outside their homes today (Thurs).

The large appendage appeared overnight in the Somerset spa town but no one knows why or who is responsible.

It appeared just two days before a large Coronation party is planned for the grounds of The Royal Crescent.

SWNS

The street is know globally for a "perfect lawn'' surrounded by a crescent of posh homes from the 18th century.

On Saturday the Royal Crescent is hosting a Georgian-themed 'Grand Coronation Party'.

Its flyer says: ''Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era.

''Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.''

