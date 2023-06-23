Glastonbury reveller manages to take entire double-bed to the festival

There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to Glastonbury.

Brilliant acts, fun with friends, and decent weather are among the factors giving those who missed out on tickets profound FOMO.

But camping? Let's face it - it is not the ideal way to sleep.

There is a reason why society has progressed past the point of the ground and humans no longer sleep in caves.

There is perhaps no greater proof of evolution and natural selection than the development of Ikea.

This is why we have nothing but respect for one Glastonbury attendee who rocked up with an actual bed to put in their tent at the festival:

In a viral tweet, the unnamed person explained they transported the bed, complete with a fetching bedspread and cushions, for 6 miles in the sun to set it up on the campsite.

"It was worth it," they said. Well, of course!

Glastonbury opened its gates on Wednesday morning, with 200,000 fans coming to see headliners including Arctic Monkeys, Sir Elton John, Lana Del Rey, Guns N' Roses, Wizkid and Christine And the Queens.

And if it all gets too much for them, we know where to send them for a nap.

