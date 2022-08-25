Good Morning Britain has received criticism from viewers for their GCSE results day segment where students open their results during the live broadcast.
Correspondent Nitya Rajan was with nervous students at Crown Hill Community College in Leicester who were eagerly waiting to find out how they had done in their exams and if they got the grades they wanted.
The students stood in a line with result envelopes in hand as teachers watched on behind them while Rajan went one-by-one down the line where each time she asked them what grades they were hoping for, to which all of them said they wanted to get grade good enough to push them forward to the next stage of their education.
Given the intense occasion, some were overwhelmed so there was a bit of a struggle getting the results out of the envelope while others has trouble processing the results in front of them as Rajan helped them read what the all-important piece of paper.
Despite initial nerves, it was good news all around as all the students appeared to be happy with the grades they achieved (phew).
\u201cit was a dreaded day for most of us but these students have done very well \ud83d\udc4f\n\nGood luck to everyone opening their GCSE results today and remember there are lots of options no matter what happens!\u201d— Good Morning Britain (@Good Morning Britain) 1661411951
However, viewers have criticised the segment and described how it is "painful" to watch youngsters find out their results live on air and should instead be interviewed after they've opened them off camera and they know what grades they got.
\u201cI feel so bad for kids opening their results on tv, trying to digest it and being rushed by the presenter. It\u2019s nerve wracking enough #GMB\u201d— Toni (@Toni) 1661411802
\u201c#GMB please stop this painful watching of young people opening results on live tv, it\u2019s not good tv, feel so sorry for those young people\u201d— Ally McKinlay (@Ally McKinlay) 1661411835
\u201cI hate these exam results opening segments. Just let them open off camera, work out what they\u2019ve got and interview the happy kids. Save us the slow torture of fumbling with envelopes and poor result embarrassments. Sorted that for you \ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffc #gmb\u201d— Kazz \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@Kazz \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1661411925
\u201cI really wish news channels would stop doing this thing of putting people on the spot and letting the entire country know their exact exams results. Surely asking them if they got the results they hoped for is enough, if they insist on doing this #GMB #goodmorningbritain\u201d— \ud83d\udc08\ud83e\udeb4\ud83d\udc00\ud83c\udf44\u2728Pickle\u2728\ud83c\udf44\ud83d\udc00\ud83e\udeb4\ud83d\udc08 (@\ud83d\udc08\ud83e\udeb4\ud83d\udc00\ud83c\udf44\u2728Pickle\u2728\ud83c\udf44\ud83d\udc00\ud83e\udeb4\ud83d\udc08) 1661411883
It's not the first time, there has been criticism surrounding the results day segment since last week Good Morning Britain did a similar one for A-Level results day where a student opened their results live on air and it went horribly wrong as he didn't get the grades he wanted.
