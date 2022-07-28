Good Morning Britain surprises viewers by opening show with naked man

Good Morning Britain had a rather unusual start today (28 July) when viewers were greeted by a naked man being drawn by pensioners.

However, it's not as cynical as it sounds, as life drawing is apparently good for your mental health, and those who do artistic activities are reportedly 73% less likely to have memory problems.

"There is more to do in a male nude than a bowl of fruit," quipped old lady Rosemary, who is all for it becoming a regular feature in care homes.

