Piles upon piles of bicycles were discovered at a property in Oxford - a collection so huge in fact that the mountain of bikes could be seen in satellite view on Google Maps.

On March 17th police raided the house on Giles Road in Littlemore and found what looks to be an immense collection of perhaps hundreds of bikes.

Police arrested a 54-year-old Oxford man on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of the criminal property.

The man was released under investigation on March 18.

The satellite view of the Oxford property on Google Maps where the jam-packed collection on stolen bikes are clearly crammed in the garden Google Maps

Neighbours told the Oxford Mail they can see the property's garden from their windows and noted how they saw police at the address sorting through the bikes on March 17.

Given the sheer volume seen on Google Maps, it sounds like officers have quite the task on their hands.

Elsewhere, an overflowing stash of stolen bikes is the only bizarre image spotted on Google Maps, since recently one couple were caught out ‘having sex’ on the hood of a car by the Google cameras in South Australia and in another instance users managed to spot a giant rubber duck in the Chilean capital of Santiago.

