Many people have a dream of one day being immortalised forever in a Google Maps snapshot, but in the Chilean capital of Santiago, that dream came true for a giant rubber duck.

Yes, really.

The snap, posted to the brilliantly titled ‘Google Maps Shenanigans’ Reddit forum on Sunday, currently stands at almost 600 upvotes - and has certainly got people talking.

One wrote: “Dang! That thing is enormous!”

“Rubberduckzilla,” joked another.

A third commented: “We used to have one of these at my college at the University of North Florida. Stayed there for years.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It was also pointed out that two fried eggs could also be spotted next to the giant duck, which can be seen floating at the centre of a boating lake at Parque de La Familia.

According to The Daily Star, both displays were part of an open-air exhibition held in the capital in November. It stayed there for a few days before it toured other parts of the country.

Henk Hofstra designed the eggs, while the main a-quack-tion was created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman.

ITV News reports that the rubber duck sailed down the Thames in 2012, and two years later, Hoffman returned to the river with a giant hippo named HippopoThames.

And you thought our pun was bad…

In 2014, Mr Hoffman said of the artwork: “I am thrilled and excited to be using the Thames as the location of my first UK commission. The purpose of setting my sculptures in the public domain has always been to give members of the public a break from their daily routines, to inspire conversation and cause astonishment.”

Diana Fernandez, who saw the duck in Chile, told chile">News on 6 at the time: “I think this is a great opportunity for the family to go out, rest, and enjoy open spaces as well as to enjoy works of art.”

And now, thanks to Google Maps, the whole world can enjoy it too.