Great white sharks are swarming New York beaches just as everyone hits the sand for summer

Shark trackers have found that great whites are swimming near the coast of New York and other northeastern states, just in time for summer.

Ocearch tracks the location of sharks and shares it on a map on their website. Recently, sharks were spotted near the shore of popular beach spots in New York, New Jersey and Cape Cod.

But, thankfully it’s not humans they’re after, founder of the Ocearch research foundation, Chris Fischer, told the New York Post.

Fischer explained: “Right now the sharks are loading up on dog fish, seals, and blubber over the summer.”

With humans and sharks occupying the same space, some might be scared to venture into the water.

But, the Florida Museum of Natural History says the risk of dying from a shark attack is extremely low, at 1 in 3,748,067.

Some of the sharks that are tagged and have pinged in the New York area recently are juveniles, weighing around 300 pounds, while others are fully grown and massive - they can weigh around 3,500 pounds.

Although the risks are small, Fischer says it’s best to take precautionary measures.

He said: “The moment you’re 3 feet in the ocean, you’re in the wild, and you’ve taken a risk. It’s the same thing as wandering off into the woods without protection or unprepared during bear season — you might get yourself killed.”

In the summertime, it’s best to avoid swimming in places where there are groups of seals or birds in the water, as this is potentially a shark feeding ground.

Cape Cod has seen more frequent shark sightings over the last decade and it’s believed to be down to increased seal numbers.