Greggs add 'dream' item to their menu but not everyone can buy it

Greggs is introducing a brand new “British classic” sandwich to its menu, but there’s a small catch as only certain people can buy it.

Bakery chain Greggs has become such a big part of British culture that outrage was sparked when stores across the country had to close due to an IT fault in March.

Now the company is launching a highly-anticipated quintessentially British sandwich, but it’s only available in certain stores.

The new fish finger butty includes a lightly battered fillet of cod fish, a layer of iceberg lettuce inside a soft-corned top roll, served with either ketchup or mayo. It costs £3.90.

Additionally the £3.70 fish finger wrap is also made with cod fillet fish, but also comes with mixed leaves, cucumber and mayonnaise, inside a tortilla wrap.

The new menu items will be trialled from Thursday 23 May in a select handful of branches across the north east of England.

In June, a further 10 stores will begin to sell the new items, in anticipation of a potential nationwide rollout in the months to come.

The initial ten stores the fish finger items will be available in from Thursday are:

Gateshead, G109 Trinity Square

Longbenton, Quorum Retail Parade

Washington, U3B Peel Retail Park

Newcastle, Sandy Lane Drive Thru

Sunderland, U4 Salterfen Park

Washington, U4 Parsons Rd Industrial Estate

Bowburn, Integra 61 Drive Thru

Horden, U4 Cotsford Lane

Blaydon, Bridge Street

Greggs @ Primark, Northumberland Street

One person on social media said “this is an actual dream”, while another wrote, “FISH FINGER SARNIES at Greggs are gonna slap”.



As part of its announcement over the weekend, Greggs opened “Finest Catch by Greggs” – a pop-up fish and chip shop on Whitley Bay promenade.

