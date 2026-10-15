Zelensky's interview on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' sparks accent discourse

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, and one particular aspect of the conversation has sparked online discourse.

During the exclusive interview, Zelensky expressed how he felt betrayed by Donald Trump regarding the US president's deal with Moscow for diesel to offset domestic fuel prices, all while the war between Ukraine and Russia wages on.

In response, Morgan had a direct message for Trump, he said while looking directly into the camera, "If you are watching President Trump, do the right thing here. Siding with Vladimir Putin against this guy and his country, it is the wrong thing."

“It’s what we called in World War Two, appeasement to Hitler. Don’t be that guy. Give this guy the support he needs to defeat the modern day Hitler.”

He then told Zelensky, “We in England and the UK are right behind you."

Meanwhile, on social media, another part of the interview caught the attention of viewers.

They couldn't help but notice the Received Pronunciation British accent Zelensky appeared to have when he speaking English in the duration of the interview which lasted over an hour.

One person said, "I agree absolutely but the accent is getting out of control."

"All I hear is the accent," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Zelensky adopting the British accent. Cultural victory for Britain and sign of pivoting from the USA to us and Europe."





"Does he sound more...British now?" a fourth person asked.

"I like it," a fifth person commented.

Someone else noted, "He was a comedian and actor who did impressions his whole career before. These people tend to pick accent and mannerisms of whoever they're talking to unconsciously, its a chameleon effect and shows even more in a foreign language cause pronunciation is less fixed.





"Our English language education is fully based on British English. Yes, we learn some differences between two and some American words, but we mostly stay in line with British vocabulary and British pronunciation," another person shared.

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