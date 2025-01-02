Gypsy Rose Blanchard has become a mother for the first time, as she announced the birth of her daughter - one year to the day since she was released from prison.

In a post to social media, Gypsy's partner, Ken Urker, shared a photo of them in hospital cuddling their healthy baby girl born on December 28.

"Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all," Ken wrote as the post caption on January 1, and he also told TMZ: "Aurora is healthy and we are so happy."

The couple revealed ahead of the birth that their daughter would be named Aurora Raina Urker.

While many associate the name Aurora with the princess in Sleeping Beauty, Gypsy previously shared the meaning behind the name and it isn't Disney-related.

"Ken came up with that," the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star told People, and noted how some fans think she was inspired to name her daughter Aurora after her stepmom Kristy’s dog Aurora Grace but she noted, "It's not because of that."

Instead, the name is inspired by their dream holiday destination.

"Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us have a fascination with the Northern Lights, and the proper term is the Aurora Borealis," she explained.

"I think it was maybe in 2018, we wrote each other's future kid's name on pieces of paper and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing each other was picking it."

The couple plan to go see the Northern Lights in the future as Gypsy added: "Some day we're going to see it. After I'm off parole we're going to go. We're going to go to Sweden."

In November 2023, Gypsy was released from prison after serving seven years after she was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gyspy had allegedly been medically abused by her mother throughout her childhood, due to her mother suffering from Munchausen by Proxy.

The 33-year-old previously got married to her now ex-husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, in July 2022 while she was still in prison and the couple split three months after her release, and she later reconnected with Urker.

Now read: Gypsy Rose Blanchard returns to social media to announce the gender of her baby.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.