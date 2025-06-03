Celebrity hairdresser Jesus Guerrero, also known as @JesusHair, died "suddenly" on February 21, prompting fans and A-list clients alike to share heartfelt tributes to the creative.

Most notably, Guerrero, 34, worked with some of the planet's biggest stars, including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Shay Mitchell.

The heartbreaking news was announced by his sister, Gris, who revealed his passing in a GoFundMe page.

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," his sister wrote. "He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top."

She added: "Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston."

Here's what we know about Jesus Guerrero...

Who is Jesus Guerrero?

Jesus Guerrero is a celebrity hairstylist best known for regularly working with stars including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore, Katy Perry, and Rosalia.

The Los-Angeles based hairdresser began working with Jenner in 2019, and the pair have remained close since, with Guerrero regularly accompanying her to major events including Paris Fashion Week and other red carpet events.

Jesus originally began working as a hairdresser in Houston, but later relocated to Los Angeles with $10,000 in savings around 10 years ago. He first began working with Trisha Paytas, appearing in a number of her YouTube videos.

He's responsible for some of the most internet-breaking celebrity looks, including Kylie Jenner's ultra-short bob, five Vogue cover appearances, and most recently, he joined JLo in Dubai, according to Instagram.

How old is Jesus Guerrero?

Jesus Guerrero was born on 23 August 1990, making him 34 years old.

Who were Jesus Guerrero's celebrity clients?

Jesus Guerrero had a whole host of A-list clients including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore, Rosalia, Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, and Jessica Alba, however, he started out his LA career by working with Trisha Paytas.

He's since also worked with the likes of Addison Rae, Shay Mitchell, Charli XCX, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Kendall Jenner.

Speaking with Matt Cullen in 2022, Guerrero details the first time he styled 27-year-old Jenner's hair: "At the time I had no assistant I had nothing, so I remember running to my house, I remember organised my kit, blow-drying all my extensions just making sure everything was extremely organised and prepared.

"I got there, I laid out all my extensions, I had to make sure I was on 1000... I just wanted to give it my all."

Is there a GoFundMe for Jesus Guerrero?

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Jesus Guerrero's sister, Gris, following his unexpected passing. The family are fundraising to bring him back to his home in Houston. You can donate here.

A number of big names have publicly donated to the page already, including fellow celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, model, Tara Dollinger, and the makeup artist of Kylie Jenner, Ariel Tejada. Guerrero's agency, The Wall Group, donated $5,000 to the page.

At the time of writing, over $96,000 has been raised.

What do we know about Jesus Guerrero's death?

Three months after his death, the cause of has been listed as pneumonia and cryptococcosis, a fungal infection, with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) as the secondary cause, according to a County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office.

In February, Guerrero's sister, Gris, noted that the stylist had been diagnosed with gastritis in months prior, and struggled to eat without pain - which made her question if that could have been a contributing factor.

Which celebrities have paid tribute to Jesus Guerrero?

A number of celebrities have already paid tribute to Jesus Guerrero on Instagram.

"Last night I experienced the most painful, breath taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair", wrote makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, who also works with Kylie Jenner.



"Family is not always just assigned at birth sometimes they are chosen and you were my chosen family. I told you this many times before, I don’t know how I could have done the past 10 years of this whole journey without you, to which you would always reply saying 'I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else' and now that your gone I’m unsure how I will continue the same without you.

"You were my Anchor, my Rock, in every room we made magic in together. We in sync on a level that only you and I will ever comprehend. You were a safe haven for me that gave me the push to be the best version of myself in every room we were in together! More than a friend you were my brother."

One of Guerrero's clients, Rosalia, posted on her Instagram Stories "No sabes cuanto t voy a extranar", which translates to "You don't know how much I'm going to miss you."

"I love you Jesus", Kali Uchis added, alongside a polaroid snap of the pair.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to the hairdresser, writing on Instagram: "Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation, and celebrate our lives together! Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has lead us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends.

"So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did. I'm praying for his family, his loved ones and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss for one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it!

"Rest in Peace @jesushair".

Kylie Jenner, one of Jesus's closest friends, has released a series of behind-the-scenes photos of the pair together on Instagram.

"Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter", she penned.



"Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.



"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel."





