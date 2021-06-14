Hard Rock Cafe marks 50th anniversary by turning back clock to 1971

Bronwen Weatherby
Monday 14 June 2021 17:52
news
London's Hard Rock Cafe celebrated its 50th anniversary with waitresses Delia Lees (left) and Ewa Learmount, who worked at the restaurant when it first opened (Dominic Lipinski/PA)(PA Wire)

Diners were served a classic menu of burgers, ribs and cola floats at 1971 prices as London’s Hard Rock Cafe marked its 50th birthday.

Some of the original waitresses returned for the special occasion while blue-checked tablecloths and a jukebox restored the restaurant’s original look.

The special menu boasted a burger for 50p, roadhouse ribs for 80p and a hot fudge sundae for 40p.

Hard Rock Cafe 50th anniversary(PA Wire)

The ‘Hard Rock Harley’, the original motorcycle which was behind the bar when it first opened, will also be in the restaurant’s Rock Shop for the next month.

Katrina Clarke, who has worked at the Hard Rock for 36 years, said: “It’s really amazing to see the decor restored, and the menu with its 1970s prices is just great. We’ve had an hour-and-a-half-long queue all day.

“Back when I started in 1985 this place was really a home from home for Americans visiting the UK, now we are one of the top tourist destinations but it’s still a friendly, welcoming place and people feel at home here.”

Hard Rock Cafe 50th anniversary(PA Wire)

The 60-year-old veteran waitress, who continues to work there four days a week, added: “People come here for the food but also to have a picture with Eric Clapton’s guitar or go into the vaults and see their favourite rock memorabilia.

“It really is a special place which is why many of us have worked here for so long.”

