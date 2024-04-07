The Hardest Geezer completes challenge to run the entire length of Africa

Russ Cook aka The Hardest Geezer has completed his gruelling challenge to run the entire length of Africa.

The 27-year-old from Worthing, West Sussex, crossed the finish line in Ras Angela, Tunisia, the most northern point of the African continent today (Sunday, April 7) with his supporters cheering him on.

His long journey spanning 16,000km (9,941 miles) began back on 22 April 2023 when he set off from Cape Agulhas in South Africa, the continent's most southern point.

In those 352 days, the Brit has crossed 16 countries and as a result of completing Project Africa, Cook has become the first person to run the full length of Africa.

Earlier today, Cook took to X, formerly Twitter where he wrote: "Can't believe it's nearly over. See you at the shell garage soon boys & girls."

After completing the distance of around 376 marathons, Cook has managed to raise £600,000 for two charities.

The Running Charity - which harnesses the power of running to help people experiencing homelessness or managing complex needs, and Sandblast - provides educational events about Saharawi people and culture through the arts in the UK and creative and skills development projects in the Saharawi refugee camps to promote talent, knowledge, self-reliance and support links.

At the time of writing, he has raised £612,606.11 of his £1,000,000 target - a link to his donation page can be found here.

But this journey hasn't been an easy feat for The Hardest Geezer.

Apart from the intense heat and physical exhaustion, some of the challenges Cook has contended with along the way include being robbed at gunpoint, being kidnapped and peeing blood.

In footage from Sky News, Cook can be seen running the last leg of his journey with his supporters (and even the news reporter and camera man) jogging alongside him in tow for the final push.

People who have been following Cook's journey have taken to social media to praise him for his incredible achievement.

























Huge congratulations to The Hardest Geezer!

