'Hardest Geezer' Russ Cook's bright red urine is stirring a dramatic debate

Russ Cook has spent weeks on a mission to run the length of Africa, but fans are starting to get concerned for his welfare after he posted a video of him weeing - and it's bright red.

Also known as 'The Hardest Geezer', Cook joked 'the game is the game', but insists he's going to get it looked at.

While some social media users commended his 'commitment to being ginger', others warned that it could be a sign of something serious, and that his health should come before running.

