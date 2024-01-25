Hardest Geezer responds to Foreign Office's warning about continuing Africa run

The “Hardest Geezer” has issued a response to the Foreign Office's warning about continuing his Project Africa run.

Setting off in April 2023, runner Russ Cook from Worthing, West Sussex, has been on a mission to become the first human to run the entire length of the African continent.

A recent development could see Cook unable to finish the epic project after he revealed he and his team were unable to secure visas for Algeria – a country they need to go through to reach the endpoint.

In addition, the UK’s Foreign Office has now warned Cook that it could be dangerous to complete the challenge as terrorists were “likely” to attempt attacks in Algeria, including kidnappings.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) told the BBC it has offered Cook travel advice.

They said: “[The FCDO] clearly sets out the risks involved travelling through these dangerous areas, to where we clearly advise against all travel.

“Our travel advice is just that, advice, and it is up to individuals to decide whether to follow it. Visa applications are a matter for the issuing country.”

Posting on X/Twitter, Cook responded to the news report, suggesting that the advice would not stop him from proceeding.

He wrote: “Not ideal news but we will find a way.”

Updating someone about the visa situation, Cook replied: “No breakthrough yet. Chasing various promising leads.”

Speaking to indy100 last year, the runner reiterated that nothing would stop him from completing Project Africa, saying, “Chop both my legs off, I’ll crawl”.

