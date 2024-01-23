Hardest Geezer's run across Africa in jeopardy after 278 days and 12,000 km

The Hardest Geezer’s run across the length of Africa is now in jeopardy after trouble securing a visa for one of the last countries.

Russ Cook began his mission from the southernmost point of the huge continent in April 2023, in an attempt to become the first human to run the entire length of Africa.

Cook previously spoke to indy100 about Project Africa as he and his team reached the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa. Asked what – if anything – would stop him in his quest, his answer was simple: “Death. That is all. Chop both my legs off, I’ll crawl.”

His journey so far has not been without its challenges after he and his team were robbed at gunpoint and a mysterious illness caused him to have bright red urine.

But, it seems that visa issues may scupper everything he has worked so hard for, as Cook took to social media to explain that he and his team have been unable to secure visas for Algeria in north Africa, putting the success of the project in peril.

“Right girls and boys, we have a bit of a problem. We haven’t been able to get visas for Algeria, and if we don’t get them, then it is game over for Project Africa,” Cook said.

He continued: “I’ve been on the road for 278 days now, ran 12,000km through 13 different countries and raised just over £140k for charity, but it is all hanging in the balance, to be honest, on whether Algeria will give us permission to cross this border with Mauritania.”

Cook explained that there is no alternative way to get to the northernmost tip of Africa to complete his mission. He called on the Algerian authorities to get in touch and ensured that he would cooperate in any way he could to secure a visa.

