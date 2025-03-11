Harry Potter actor joins OnlyFans to 'get out of debt'

Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave has revealed she is starting an OnlyFans to help her “get out of debt” and “empower” herself.

Cave portrayed the character Lavender Brown in three films across the Harry Potter franchise, first appearing in 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The character is perhaps most notable for her brief relationship with the character Ron Weasley.

Despite her on-screen success, Cave said on social media that she is starting an OnlyFans account to help deal with some of her debt.

Cave specified that the account would be non-sexual in nature and would instead offer subscribers “the best quality hair sounds”, with an aim to appeal to people with a hair fetish.

Speaking on her podcast , Before We Break Up Again, Cave said: “I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one.”

She added: “I’m launching a hair OnlyFans – this is entirely for hair-based content. It’s very much geared towards people who have an interest, or fetish, with hair.”

Cave explained she already does a lot of videos with her hair on her Instagram and noticed there was a lot of interest in the niche area, which has been “liberating” and “empowering”.

In her Substack newsletter , she went into more detail, writing: “One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc.

“My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

Cave wouldn’t be the first person in the entertainment industry to have turned to OnlyFans for extra monetary income. The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo said her OnlyFans account “saved her life” when she was close to homelessness. Meanwhile, Lily Allen revealed she makes more from selling foot pictures on OnlyFans than she does from her Spotify music streams.

