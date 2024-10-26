Lily Allen has revealed she earns more money from selling pictures of her feet on OnlyFans than she does from her music streams on Spotify.

In July, the 39-year-old joined OnlyFans under the username "FTSE500" where she began posting snaps of her feet on the platform where a subscription to her page costs $10 (£8) per month.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Allen recently shared some photos of her feet with the caption: "Haven't posted in a while but you can still check out the archive."

This led to one social media user criticising Allen's side hustle as they wrote: "Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe and then being reduced to this."

However, Allen hit back at this comment by sharing how her feet pics earn her more money than her music.

"Imagine being and artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet.

She added: "Don’t hate the player, hate the game."

This seemingly shocked Allen's fans who shared their reaction to learning about the singer's earnings.

One person said: "Lily I am going to listen to ur music RIGHT NOW u icon".

"What a crazy world," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I'm now dying to hear a Lily Allen song about this."

"This is absolutely nuts. Sounds like you should release LA5 through OF," a fourth person commented.

Previously, 'The Fear' singer mentioned how she learned about her feet being highly rated by the internet on WikiFeet.

"I have a lady who comes and does my nails and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare,” she said on her BBC Sounds podcast 'Miss Me?'

“My feet are rated quite highly on the internet.”

She also shared that Khloé Kardashian was the person who told her that she “could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans.”

Meanwhile, Allen added what her husband Stranger Things actor David Harbour thinks of it all.

“He thinks it’s great,” she said.

“At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink.’”

Though later added: “Maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.”

