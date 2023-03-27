Heinz launches limited edition 'Hot Cross Bun Mayonnaise' for Easter

With Easter around the corner, hot cross buns will certainly be eaten with people creating different recipe combinations - but now you can get the sweet treat in sauce form.

Heinz has launched a limited edition Hot Cross Bun Mayonnaise in a collaboration nobody could have predicted.

With the classic and creamy Heinz mayo mixed with toasted hot cross buns, the cinnamon flavour and fruit pieces, it's truly an Easter sight to behold (and we can only imagine the taste).

Apparently, the sauce is best served on an actual hot cross bun or from a spoon straight from the jar.

People have already vocalised their thoughts on social media about the flavour.

One person wrote: "This does NOT sound appetising!!!!"

"I love mayo and I love hot cross buns but it sounds extremely questionable together," another person said.

Someone else added: "It's not 1st April yet!!"

The Hot Cross Bun Mayonnaise is limited edition with 100 jars of the sauce available and to be in a chance of winning one, visit Heinz.co.uk to enter the #HotCrossBunMayo competition, which launches today, March 27 and ends on April 2.

“From delicious chocolate orange to crème egg, people love Heinz’s sweet mayo combos as much as we love inventing new, eggs-citing products for our customers. So, to wish everyone a very hoppy Easter this year, we’re giving 100 lucky winners the chance to get their hands on our Heinz [Seriously] Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo," Katharina Kern, Brand Manager said.

It's not the first time, Heinz has created a weird Easter concoction - back in 2019, the brand created a Cadbury Creme Egg flavour mayonnaise.

Meanwhile, Heinz has also collaborated with Absolut Vodka on a vodka pasta sauce inspired by the viral TikTok recipe.

