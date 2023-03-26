Heinz and Absolut Vodka create the most unexpectedly delicious collaboration of 2023

Heinz and Absolut Vodka have collaborated on a new vodka pasta sauce that's sending the internet into meltdown.



The idea of alcohol in a rich, tomato sauce exploded last year, and this will be the first time two iconic brands have joined forces to make their own version.

It comes in a Heinz jar with Absolut branding, so it's definitely one you'll want to keep for trinkets after you're done.

The limited edition sauce launches in Waitrose stores in April.

