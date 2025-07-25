HGV driver who had to give up work says £1m Lottery win ‘takes pressure away’

A former HGV driver has become a millionaire after more than 30 years of playing the National Lottery.

Ally Gilmour, 57, had to give up work due to ill health but has now won £1,000,000 after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball.

The grandfather, from Carluke, South Lanarkshire, has already used some of his winnings to buy matching Volkswagens for himself and his wife Anne, also 57.

He also now has a “man cave” to socialise with friends in, and it includes a dart board, television, games machine and a bar.

Ally Gilmour celebrates his win with his wife Anne and daughter Siobhan in his new ‘man cave’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mr Gilmour said: “I’ve been wanting somewhere to socialise in the garden for years – it’s all a part of Scottish culture to have your friends come for a beer or two in the garden, for a laugh and some TV.”

He said the win removes the “pressure” of being unable to work.

Mr Gilmour said: “It was tough coming to terms with not being able to work anymore. This win takes all that pressure away. I can finally focus on my health without the worry.”

His numbers came up in the Lottery draw on Saturday June 28 and he realised he had won that night.

He called his daughter Siobhan, 34, at 6am the next day, and again at 8am, joking that he wanted a breakfast to match his new status as a millionaire.

Mr Gilmour said: “When I checked my account and saw that the numbers matched up, I just sat there staring at it. It’s safe to say I couldn’t sleep after that.”

He recalled telling his daughter, who was in a cafe at the time and asked him if he wanted breakfast, and he said to her: “A roll with a square sausage – and some caviar. Don’t you know I’m a millionaire?”

After confirming the news with the National Lottery, Mr Gilmour said: “I went out into the garden and shouted, ‘I’ve won the Lottery!’ at the top of my lungs. I wanted the whole world to know. It was an incredible feeling.”

He added of his win: “It’s not just about me – it’s for the whole family.

“We’ve had a tough time recently and this gives us all an exciting fresh start.”