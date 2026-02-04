Nintendo Direct confirmed for this week - everything we know so far

A Nintendo Direct has been officially confirmed for this week and we're taking a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming livestream.

Nintendo has confirmed it will be a Partner Showcase, meaning new details about third-party Switch 2 and original Switch games will be revealed.

There will not be any news of first-party titles during this, meaning there will be no mention of games Nintendo is working on.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about this week's Nintendo Direct.

When is Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will start on Wednesday (5 February) at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT. It will last for around 30 minutes.

How can I watch Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will be streamed on Nintendo's official feeds, such as across its YouTube channels and the Nintendo Direct website.

What will be announced at Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase?

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, there are a lot of third-party games that could get updates.

The Duskbloods is an upcoming Switch 2 exclusive by FromSoftware, the studio behind Elden Ring and Dark Souls, and there could be an update on this. Speaking of which, there might be an update on the Elden Ring Switch 2 port.

There could even be an update on 007 First Light.

Resident Evil Requiem, along with Resident Evil Biohazard and Resident Evil Village, all release on the Switch 2 on 27 February so there might be some new material on these games.

Other games confirmed for release on the console include Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake, High On Life 2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, Reanimal, Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage, WWE 2K26 and Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties so there could be updates on these.

More speculatively, a Switch 2 port of Monster Hunter Wilds has been rumoured and there could be something shown on this.

With Take-Two confirming development of Borderlands 4 for Switch 2 has been "paused", do not expect to see anything on this.

