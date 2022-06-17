A man has garnered an incredible amount of attention after flying a homemade dinghy plane over The Solomon Islands in the South Pacific.

The amazing footage shows Ben Neale, 37, from Australia, taking the nail-biting trip to photograph some unexplored areas of the pacific. He had the aircraft shipped from the USA in 8,000 pieces and put it together without rudimentary instructions.

The photographer said: “I had it shipped from the USA for 8,000 in pieces and put it together without too much knowledge on how it was meant to be assembled.”

The process took Ben around two months, but it came together as a spectacular machine. "The service ceiling is around 10,000 feet," he explained.

His breathtaking footage was intended for Gallery Earth, a charity that sells photographs to raise funds for non-governmental organisations (NGOs). The organisation lets people buy their favourite visuals online, which will be delivered free of charge in Australia. All profits go to the customer's favourite NGO, and they can "choose how all the profits are distributed."

The spectacular view from on board the flying boat SWNS

The clip shows an endless span of ocean views in front of Ben while he's miles up in the air. He shifts around on the tiny platform, leaning toward the edge to get a picture.

Ben said: “I was on an aerial photography trip in a remote region of the Solomon Islands.

"I sailed a boat with the flying boat on the deck there and used it as a photography platform."

Ben was able to fly over the islands for a few hours before having to land due to the weather.

