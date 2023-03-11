Experts share 4 tips to combat 'gymtimidation'

New research has revealed that 56 per cent of people have experienced 'gymtimidation' at some point, meaning they find the thought of attending a gym daunting.

The new data from Pure Gym showed that almost 70 per cent of women feel this way, compared to 49 per cent of men.

This is said to be a result of many factors such as a lack of confidence in using certain equipment, being conscious about fitness levels and being nervous to ask for help.

Now, personal trainers from across the country have banded together with a series of handy tips to make the gym as enjoyable as possible, without the need for nerves.

It's completely normal to feel anxious at first

There's a certain level of anxiety that goes with starting any new activity.

Personal trainer Suzy Quinn

has worked with many gym beginners and encourages those with anxiety to remember that it’s completely normal to feel anxious at first. Suzy suggested, "training with a friend or a personal trainer can make things much less intimidating. "Classes are also a good idea, especially if you’re worried due to lack of knowledge or experience around what to do, as you have an instructor to walk you through the workout and offer support," she added.



There's no such thing as a 'gym body'

Over 40 per cent of people admitted to feeling conscious about their fitness levels and appearance in the gym.

"The first thing to remember is there is no such thing as a gym body! And you have just as much right to be in the gym as everyone else," Zoe MacFayden said. "When you’re feeling nervous, slow down, breathe, and remind yourself that your workout is just as important as everyone else.

Early mornings, lunch times, and after 8pm is quieter, so you can focus on your workout and feel less conscious of other people if you avoid peak times like straight after work," Laura Melia added.



Lifting weights isn't as bad as it initially seems

"Find a quieter area to start in – where feels safe for you? We don’t mind if you move the kit around as long as you take it back after, so grab some manageable weights and build up your confidence in a low-traffic area," Zoe said. "The gym feels more intimidating when you’re not sure what you’re doing, so have a plan of exercises you want to do so you can go in with purpose, rather than feel like you’re walking around aimlessly," Zoe advised, before reiterating: "And training with someone else if you can - there’s safety in numbers! It makes workouts more fun, and less intimidating."





There's no shame in asking for help

Over 44 per cent of people confessed to not knowing how to set up the treadmill during a gym session, and are too afraid to ask for help.

"Every single person in the gym is there for one reason, and that is to become better," Matty Ramsden said. "Remember, if you’re feeling nervous and like you’re out of place, there will be others feeling exactly the same!

"Most people are open to being asked for advice or to spot a lift, and even making friends at the gym."

