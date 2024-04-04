⁠⁠Human DNA in the air could help catch criminals

A recent study has suggested that human DNA can be traced in the air, potentially aiding forensic investigations in the future.

A team of researchers from Flinders University in Australia conducted a small investigation into environmental DNA (eDNA) by analysing air conditioners across four offices, four houses and the air in the rooms.

They were tested at various points of the day with several people visiting the spaces for different periods of time.

Human DNA was prominent in both settings. Air samples were found to contain more recent DNA traces, but it could also be detected on the surfaces of the air conditioning units.

Researchers suggested that the eDNA could offer insight into how that person was using the space.



"This study showed that human DNA can be collected from air and on surfaces that move air, such as air conditioner units, and can identify the usual users of the space as well as frequent visitors," wrote the authors.

"Sampling of air conditioner units may be used to identify usual or long-term occupiers of a space, and air sampling may assist in the identification of short-term or recent users of a room. Such sampling may be considered, for example, if it is suspected, gloves were worn or that the crime scene has been cleaned post-incident."

Published in the journal Electrophoresis, the authors acknowledged that while the results were promising, there must be further studies to understand how to test for air collection in different spaces.

"It is very unlikely that an average offender, even with forensic awareness, could totally prevent their DNA from being released into the environment," senior lecturer in forensic science Dr Mariya Goray said. "We now know that eDNA (environmental DNA) and eRNA shed from sources such as skin or saliva can be detected in the environment, including soil, ice, air and water."

