News
charity

Hundreds brave the cold to make a splash for charity

Hundreds brave the cold to make a splash for charity
People take part in the annual Christmas Eve swim at Helen’s Bay, Co Down, in aid of local charities (Liam McBurney/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Liam McBurney

Hundreds of swimmers dashed and danced into the sea for a charity dip at Helen’s Bay in Co Down on Wednesday.

This year’s Santa Splash started with carol singing and bell ringing before a warm-up session led by local fitness coaches Eamon Swail and Calvin Brennan.

People running into the water at Helen\u2019s BayPeople run into the water at Helen’s Bay as take part of the annual Christmas Eve swim in aid of local charities (Liam McBurney/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Liam McBurney

At 11am the Christmas Eve crowd raced into the cold water of Belfast Lough decked out in Santa hats, tinsel and elf ears.

Among them was Agriculture Minister and local MLA and Mayor of Ards and North Down Councillor Gillian McCollum.

Three women pose for a selfie in the sea during annual Santa SplashThe annual Christmas Eve dip is in aid of local charities (Liam McBurney/PA)(PA Wire/PA Images - Liam McBurney

This year’s event is in aid of two charities, Dementia NI and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

charity Christmas
The Conversation (0)