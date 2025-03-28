Hundreds of thousands of Newcastle United fans expected at bus parade

Hundreds of thousands of Newcastle United fans will take to the streets on Saturday to celebrate a sight not seen on Tyneside for 70 years – an open-top bus parade after winning a domestic trophy.

The Carabao Cup winners have arranged a route from St James’ Park, through the city centre and to the Town Moor where a stage has been erected.

Eddie Howe and the team will travel through the city centre on an open-top bus (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Fans will line the streets to cheer Eddie Howe’s side, who beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley almost a fortnight ago, so ending the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

The bus was expected to set off from the stadium at 4.30pm and arrive at the Town Moor around half an hour later.The players will gather on stage for a celebration in front of a ticketed crowd of 150,000 on the Town Moor – an open space on the edge of the city centre.

Afterwards, fans will be entertained with a light show by Saudi events company – and club sponsor – Sela.

Newcastle United’s Joelinton celebrates with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup final (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Public transport operators Nexus said hundreds of thousands of fans were expected to visit the city centre and warned services might not run on time.

Newcastle City Council leader Karen Kilgour said: “This will be one of the biggest events we have seen in the city, and the safety of everyone attending is paramount.

“With huge crowds expected, we want everyone to enjoy it and get there and home safely so there will be a number of road closures required, and we’re asking people to plan ahead and use public transport.

“I am sure it will be a fantastic and proud day for our city and I can’t wait to be there.”

Newcastle United won the 1955 FA Cup – an event marked with a single-decker bus parade through the city centre – and the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, a European competition, in 1969.