A new Netflix true crime documentary explores the wrongdoings of Hunter Moore who has been dubbed the “most hated man on the internet”.

Netflix’s The Most Hated Man on the Internet was released on the streaming platform on 27 July and explores Moore and the revenge porn website he created.

*Spoilers ahead*

Moore founded the first-ever revenge porn site, IsAnyoneUp.com, in 2010 which went on to wreck the lives of many of its victims including many young women.

On the site, ex-partners who were often angry at the former lovers anonymously uploaded their nude photos and social media handles without their consent.

Some uploads even included the person’s home address, workplace and family member's information, making it easy for people visiting the site to use that information with malicious intent.

Moore even encouraged users of the site to “do their worst” in the comments section and seemed to take pride in what he was doing, describing himself as a “professional life ruiner”.

He made a huge amount of money from ad deals and merchandising, and also built a large following of fans before selling the site 16 months after he created it.

Thanks to the persistence of the victims and their families who identified Moore as the creator, he was arrested by the FBI in January 2014.

Moore pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting in the unauthorised access of a computer and was eventually sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

A year after his release from prison in May 2017, he self-published a book about starting the website and has since kept a relatively low profile.

On top of his sentence, Moore was banned from using Facebook but he appears to have a Twitter account where he periodically tweets, "Is Anyone Up!?" among other posts.

