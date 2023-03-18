Woman calls husband's affair 'the best thing that's ever happened'

A mum has candidly declared that her husband's affair was "the best thing that ever happened to her marriage" - and now, she wants to help other couples heal after betrayal.

Charity and Matt Craig met at church camp aged 13 and 18 and married when they were just 21 and 25 in January 2004. In 2012, Matt was exposed for having an affair with someone at work.

Charity confronted Matt after discovering texts on his phone, who eventually came clean about the infidelity.

Matt, then a music pastor, decided to stick with his wife and kids - despite having strong feelings for the other woman. He left his job and changed his number.

Initially, mum-of-four Charity didn't think she would be able to forgive her spouse and the pair separated but came back together after one year apart.

According to the couple, they both worked on themselves and had therapy to become the best versions of themselves.

Now Charity helps coach other married couples who are trying to overcome infidelity.

The founder of a jewellery company, from Orlando, Florida, USA, said: "This affair turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to our marriage. It shattered everything but we were in a toxic unhealthy place."

She called the experience "devastating", saying it "shatters your entire world."

"You can't drop a grenade in your home and come away undamaged, but it became a very personal journey and I went and did therapy and Matt did the work," she continued, before claiming they are now "happier than ever."

Before she discovered the affair, Charity said they were "happily married and good friends".

Matt, now the director of a marketing company, finally came clean in the summer of 2012, after Charity confronted him.

"I was working over 60 hours a week in a high-stress position," Matt said. "I spent more time at work than with my family. I was struggling between my family and my dreams of pursuing a musical career. I didn't want to lose my family and I didn't want to hurt the other woman."





The married couple broke up for a year and planned to divorce, while Matt moved out to live with his friend. However, the pair slowly came back together after they both worked on themselves.

She said: "It's not as cut and dry as it seemed - we had to weed through the mess. He actually did the work and when he wanted to. We moved forward together. Everyone has to do what's right for them."

Charity did "inner work" and discovered she was battling with co-dependency and insecurity.

She said: "I didn't know how unhappy I was and I did therapy. Even though I didn't seem to have anger issues, I used the silent treatment as a form of control and manipulation.

"I would get triggered and explode and rage."

The two finally came back together romantically in February 2013.

Matt added: "We had a year of healing before we felt things could go back to normal. I went to therapy and read self-help books. I did everything possible to regain her trust. I would put my phone down on the table, straight up."

He continued: "It's been amazing. It's helped our family. I have a full understanding of her emotions and can be open with her. You have to be patient and you can't get angry or impatient when she wants to talk about it again or breaks down emotionally. I asked her to get back together with me on Valentine's Day in 2013."

Charity added: "I have spent countless hours becoming a better version of myself.

"We were two empty vessels trying to suck the life out of each other.

"We are each responsible for our own happiness."

