BBC News anchor Huw Edwards has been widely praised for how he handled the announcement of the Queen's death on Thursday.

The veteran presenter said just after 6:30 pm on Thursday evening: "This is BBC News from London. Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"In a statement, the palace said 'the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

"BBC television is broadcasting this special programme reporting the death of her majesty the Queen."

The 61-year-old from Bridgend, Glamorgan, Wales has worked with the BBC since 1984 and began presenting the Six O'Clock News in 1999. Viewers called his announcement of the Queen's passing a 'masterclass' and there have been calls for him to receive a knighthood.

Alastair Campbell, the former spokesperson for Tony Blair and the host of The Rest is Politics podcast, revealed on Twitter that Edwards had told him that he had been preparing for this day for months.

Campbell wrote: "@thehuwedwards told me a few months ago he had been preparing, practising and even rehearsing in front of his bathroom mirror for this moment for some time. He said too that the Queen’s death would be the biggest challenge to @BBCNews in its history. He did superbly"

The journalist added: "I am out of the country and have not seen much of the BBC coverage but @schooltruth tells me he has been 'absolutely brilliant'. Which should surprise nobody."

The UK will now enter a period of mourning to mark the Queen's death. The Royal Family have confirmed that a period of mourning will last for seven days after the Queen's funeral, the date of which is yet to be confirmed.

