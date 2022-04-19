US politicians Ilhan Omar and Lauren Boebert have had a spat on Twitter over a viral video showing a group of people performing Christian music on a plane.

Minnesota Congresswoman Omar, who is one of a handful of Muslims in the US Congress, shared the clip on Twitter on Sunday and asked how her family would have been received if they decided to host a “prayer session” at 30,000 feet.

She wrote: “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”

Her tweet quickly gained attention, and at the time of writing it has received 198,000 likes, 15,000 retweets, and 7,600 quote tweets.

But her tweet caught the eye of another congresswoman who didn’t quite agree with her message.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert later tweeted a “shoutout” to Omar, and said her “anti-Christian hate helped propel a song praising Jesus to 33 million views over Easter weekend.”

Responding, Omar accused Boebert of being a “religious bigot” and told her she would pray for her.

Omar wrote: “Anti-Christian hate? You need to stop projecting your bigotry. Religious bigots like you always think others hold the same hate they have in their hearts.

“It’s Ramadan and I am gonna pray for y’all. May God cleanse your hearts.”

This isn’t the first time the two congresswomen have exchanged words.

Last year, Boebert bragged about making anti-Muslim remarks to Omar in the Capitol building.

Responding at the time, Omar tweeted: “Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout.”

She added: “Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny and shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”

