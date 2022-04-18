A group of people performing Christian music on a plane has gone viral and sparked debate online.
Although impromptu music sessions are usually fun, the novelty quickly wears off when you’re 30,000 feet in the air, especially when the music is worshipping a flavour of religion you don’t subscribe to.
A clip of people singing in the aisle, as well as shouting out from their seats, has garnered 30.4 million views since it was posted to Twitter.
According to TMZ, the video was posted by Jack Jensz Jr, who the news site says appears to be a pastor of some sort.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The site also states that he and his congregation have been assisting Ukrainian refugees in Europe.
Sure enough, we checked Jensz’s Instagram and found that he uploaded the clip on April 9th along with the caption: “Worshipping our King Jesus 30,000 feet in the air!”
The clip has sparked debate on Twitter, with the person who reposted it sharing it with the message: “Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to this.”
Another person said “this kind of thing just turns people off” when it comes to faith.
As a person of faith, I implore you: don't do this. St. Francis of Assisi said it best: preach the gospel every day, and only if you have to, use words. This kind of thing just turns people off, and rightly so.— Kim Possible \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udcda (@Kim Possible \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udcda) 1650117053
It doesn\u2019t matter if its religious or not, they are disturbing several passengers, this is an invasion of other people's space— Peter Jordan (@Peter Jordan) 1650249648
if i wanted to be trapped in a poorly ventilated room with the worst singing imaginable i would just go to churchhttps://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1515284320184934403\u00a0\u2026— (k)amanda (@(k)amanda) 1650247851
As a Christian, I despise this. It\u2019s inappropriate, selfish, and deeply insulting to other communities. This is the kind of arrogant behavior that repulses people away from the church while enabling those who shamelessly discriminate against religious minorities.https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1515284320184934403\u00a0\u2026— Charlotte Clymer \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Charlotte Clymer \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650137690
Nope. I\u2019d be pulling the exit door open.pic.twitter.com/CEOQSX4Y3g— Ryan James Dee \uea00 (@Ryan James Dee \uea00) 1650063152
Some poked fun at the facial expressions of those who appeared… less enthused:
[Record-Scratch]\n[Freeze-Frame]\n\u201cYup, that\u2019s me. You\u2019re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation\u2026\u201dpic.twitter.com/6wYE9LxTiS— Glenn Polley (@Glenn Polley) 1650115381
This poor guy at one point turned to his wife and said, \u201cI\u2019m gonna do something about this.\u201d And she implored him to just sit still and suffer through.— SeventhZombie (@SeventhZombie) 1650130646
I\u2019m a Christian but feel like this would be me on the ride.pic.twitter.com/3X7DviKeYV— Jacob Davis (@Jacob Davis) 1650144636
Others failed to see the problem:
Why are people pearl clutching about Christians singing on a plane? Would you be offended if WAP came on the intercom? If you don't want the message "down your throat," don't get emotional about it? Everything is trying to indoctrinate us, I'm OK with it being the love of Christ.— Rajiv (@Rajiv) 1650155979
I was a HS/college choir kid. We almost always did this on choir tour. One song to share who we were. If that's all these kids did, then leave them be.— Dawn Price (@Dawn Price) 1650203385
I don\u2019t find anything wrong with this video. \nOn the contrary, I have mega respect for the people playing and singing. \n\u201cPreach the gospel to all the world\u201d— Be The Light \ud83d\udca1 (@Be The Light \ud83d\udca1) 1650176957
But some pointed out that there may have been a different reaction is those singing were of a different faith including Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar who asked "I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?":
I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5— Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan Omar) 1650165166
Everyone knows this would have been stopped immediately if it were songs from any other religion— VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1650109149
Trying to imagine what would happen if I boarded a plane and tried singing Muslim devotional songs.https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1515284320184934403\u00a0\u2026— Kamil Choudhury (@Kamil Choudhury) 1650256585
A) If Muslims did this what be the response?\nB) If rappers did this what would be the response?\nC) If atheists did this...\nD) If I'm on this plane, I go Jeff Jarrett with that guitar.https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1515284320184934403\u00a0\u2026— MVP (@MVP) 1650127528
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.